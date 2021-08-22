Man dies after fatal motorcycle crash in Sandy Creek

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been pronounced dead after a fatal motorcycle crash in Oswego County.

State police responded to the reported motorcycle crash on State Route 3 in Sandy Creek on August 22.

After arriving at the scene and investigating, state police discovered that 57-year-old James J. Casper, from Waymart, Pennsylvania was heading south on a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he lost control and exited the roadway.

After losing control the motorcycle struck a waterline pipe laying inside the ditch and became airborne, causing Casper to be ejected from the motor vehicle. He was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing. State police were assisted by Sandy Creek Rescue and NOCA ambulance at the scene.