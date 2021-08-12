Man dies after motorcycle crash in Franklin County

CHATEAUGAY, N.Y.Y (WWTI) — A man from Franklin County died last night after a motorcycle crash in Northern New York.

New York State Police Troop B confirmed that on August 11, at approximately 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on State Route 374 in Chateaugay. This crash involved 29-year-old Zachery G. LaClair, of Bangor, New York.

An investigation conducted by State Police revealed that LaClair was traveling south on State Route 374 on a 2018 Harley Davidson when he ran off the west shoulder of the road. LaClair was then ejected from the motorcycle and died as a result of the crash.

Franklin County Coroner Brian Langdon authorized the removal of LaClair’s body, which was then transported to the University of Vermont Health Network at the Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed.