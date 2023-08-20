SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Syracuse police say a 25-year-old man is dead after being shot several times early Sunday morning in Armory Square.

Officers working the Armory Square detail heard gunshots along the 400 block of South Clinton Street just after midnight. The officers found the victim and provided medical care prior to the arrival of an AMR ambulance crew.

The man was taken to Upstate University Hospital emergency room where he died. The name of the victim has not been released.

Detectives say the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Syracuse Police Criminal Investigations Division at 315-442-5522. Anonymous reporting can be done through the Syracuse Police Department website at www.syr.gov/police by utilizing the tip411 service.