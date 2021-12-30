CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — An island with an over 50-year legacy has been donated for conservation purposes.

Little Grenadier Island, a two-acre island in Cape Vincent, New York, has been donated to the Thousand Islands Land Trust by Jon Tucker, whose family had owned the island for 55 years.

The island lays a mile offshore Cape Vincent into Lake Ontario. Little Grenadier is dwarfed by its larger counterpart, Grenadier Island.

Tucker’s donated the island to TILT back in July 2021 with the understanding that Little Grenadier would be sold by the land trust. After a few weeks on the market, TILT received many offers, and a sale was completed this past fall.

According to TILT, all proceeds of the sale were directed to two of TILT’s endowment funds of Tucker’s choice, which included TILT’s Zenda Farms Preserve Conservation Fund and TILT’s Lands and Easements Stewardship Fund.

“There are few who truly appreciate the Thousand Islands and all it has to provide as much as John Tucker and it is John’s fulfillment of this Legacy Gift to TILT that is deserving of appreciation and sincere reverence,” the Land Trust said in a press release.

The Thousand Islands Land Trust also opted to place a series of deed restrictions on Little Grenadier. The organization said that this will ensure all conservation values remain intact moving forward.