Man ejected from vehicle, killed during roll-over crash in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State police are investigating a roll-over crash that occurred on Bunker Hill Road in Oswego on October 29.

According to a press release from New York State police, the 1988 Chevrolet pick-up truck was was being driven by 64-year-old William E. Bigelow from Red Creek. The investigation determined that Bigelow was traveling south on Bunker Hill Road when he failed to negotiate a curve.

As a result, the vehicle exited the west side shoulder of the roadway, struck an earth embankment, and overturned. Bigelow was ejected from the truck during the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego Town Fire Department, and Menter Ambulance at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.