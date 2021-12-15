CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man on several charges after investigating a report of a domestic incident on North Woods Road in Canton.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, officers discovered Prentice H. Purvis threatened two juveniles with a kitchen knife. They also found that Purvis damaged the property of another individual and struck him.

As a result, Purvis was charged with Menacing in the Second Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Harassment in the Second Degree. He was arraigned in front of Judge Morgan of Canton Town Court and released on his own recognizance. Additionally, a “no harass” order of protection was issued against Purvis in favor of the three victims.