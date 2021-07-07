Man has stand-off with police after breaking into St. Lawrence County camp

MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Wayne County was arrested and charged over the Fourth of July weekend following an incident in the North Country.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has charged Michael C. Pryce, 28, from Marion, following a burglary.

According to Sheriff’s Office, on July 3, Deputies responded to a report of a burglary on Riverside Drive in the Town of Madrid. With assistance from the New York State Police K9 Unit, Pryce was found at a camp located off the Ruddy Road.

Pryce then barricaded himself inside the camp with a shotgun and had a short stand-off with law enforcement. Deputies reported that Pryce then surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

He was held in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on a Parole Warrant and was arraigned in Lisbon Town Court on the charges listed below, and then remanded to County Jail:

Burglary in the Second Degree, C-Felony;

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, E-Felony;

Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree, B-Misdemeanor.

This investigation remains ongoing and further charges are pending.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by New York State Police, Canton Police Department and United States Border Patrol.