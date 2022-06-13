BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the town of Ballston on June 12.

According to NYSP, troopers responded to a Ballston Lake residence at approximately 9 p.m. on June 11 after a 27-year-old man was reported to have shot a shogun in a nearby field. State Police said the man had also made suicidal statements to an occupant of the residence.

The suspect was located outside his residence a short time later and immediately fled inside the residence. With the assistance of State Police Crisis Negotiators, troopers attempted to make a peaceful surrender with the man through the overnight hours, however, their efforts were unsuccessful.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on June 12, members of the Special operation Response Team approached the residence and attempted to make the man surrender.

The individual then exited the residence holding a shotgun and was directed by authorities to drop the gun. State Police said the man disregarded the order and a member of the response team fired one round from their duty weapon, which struck the man in the upper body.

He was then transported to Albany Medical Center by Ballston Lake EMS for treatment and is in guarded condition.

New York State Police said this is an active investigation. More information will be released as it is made available by authorities.