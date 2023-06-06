ORLEANS, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released details regarding a car crash in Jefferson County,

A one-vehicle crash occurred in the town of Orleans on June 4 near the intersection of Woodard and Tubilino roads, according to a press release from New York State Police.

Police said that 18-year-old Rylan J. Davidson from La Fargeville was traveling south on Woodard Road when he drove off the roadway and struck a large tree.

Davidson suffered from internal injuries, including a shattered left femur and was transported by the Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue crews to Samaritan Medical Center, Police confirmed.

Police identified the passenger of the vehicle to be 21-year-old Jeron L. Scott from Clayton. Scott was transported by Thousand Islands Rescue Services to Samaritan Medical Center, but his injuries required him to be airlifted by LifeNet to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

Scott remains in critical condition, Police confirmed.

New York State Police are continuing to investigate this crash. State Police were assisted at the scene by the La Fargeville Dire Department.