Man injured after ejected from horse in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A forest ranger in Lewis County responded to a unique call in the town of Grieg on July 16.

Forest ranger Evans arrived at the scene after overhearing radio traffic regarding a 61-year-old subject from Ashville who was injured while horse riding on a section of the Hiawatha Trail in the Otter Creek Horse Trail system.

Upon arrival Evans found the injured man lying on the ground unable to get up, complaining of severe rib pain. The man also stated he had been knocked unconscious after being ejected from his horse.

Ranger Evans contacted Lewis County 911 and was able to guide the ambulance from the main road so they could reach the injured man. The man was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.