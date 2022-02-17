MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man is behind bars after attempting to steal from a Walmart in the North Country.

New York State Police confirmed that on February 12. 39-year-old Trevor Barber of Brasher Falls was arrested after an investigation determined he attempted to steal items from the Walmart on State Route 11 in Malone.

This was after State Troopers were called to Walmart around 8 p.m. after reports said a person tried to steal items from the store.

State Police said Barber tried multiple times to take items without paying and then ran from the scene.

Barber was charged with Grand Larceny and arraigned in the Malone Town Court. He was then remanded to the Franklin County Jail.