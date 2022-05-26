NEW BREMEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man is dead following a motorcycle and car crash in Lewis County.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, a two-vehicle personal injury accident occurred around 10:37 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25 in the Town of New Bremen.

An investigation revealed that 46-year-old Eric H. Horn was driving a Ford F250 on State Route 812 when he stopped in the roadway for a live wire that was in a ditch.

However, when Horn began moving from his stopped position, 77-year-old Michael S. Russell of Lowville hit the back of a cattle trailer that was attached to Horn’s vehicle.

At the time Russell was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was transported from the scene to SUNY Upstate in Syracuse by Lifenet but then rerouted to Lewis County Hospital for unspecified injuries. Russell was pronounced dead at Lewis County General Hospital.

Due to the crash, both lanes of State Route 812 between Snell Road and Ridge Road were shut down for three hours.

Assistance at the scene was provided by the New Bremen Fire Department, Lowville Fire Department, Lewis County Search and Rescue, Lifenet Helicopter and Turcks Towing.

This crash remains under investigation.