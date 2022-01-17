OSCEOLA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was killed on Sunday following a snowmobile crash in Lewis County.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that in the evening hours of January 16, Devin Kemp, age 24, was involved in a snowmobile crash on Trail C4K in the Town of Osceola.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kemp was operating a 2019 Polaris XC 800 when he failed to negotiate a left curve in the trail, drove off the groomed trail and struck a tree.

Kemp was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional assistance on the scene was provided by the Redfield Fire Department, Camden Ambulance, Lewis County Search and Rescue, Heartland Towing and Recovery and Osceola Snowmobile Club.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.