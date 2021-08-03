Man pronounced dead after driving truck into tree, catching fire in Verona

VERONA, N.Y. (WWTI) — State Police repsonded to an accident at 5985 State Route 46 in the town of Verona on August 1 at 2:43 a.m.

After arriving at the scene and investigating, police discovered a 2002 Toyota pickup truck had struck a tree and then caught on fire.

The truck was being operated by 25-year-old Cody M. Warner from Newport, New Hampshire. He was traveling southbound on State Route 46 when he drove off the roadway and hit the tree.

Warner was the only occupant and was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled to determine an official cause of death.

The investigation is currently ongoing.