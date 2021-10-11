Man receives speeding charges after ATV accident in Lewis County

MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was charged over the weekend following an ATV accident in Lewis County.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that on October 9. an ATV accident occurred on Tabolt Road in the town of Martinsburg.

According to Sheriff’s Deputies, John M. Chambery, age 35, from Clyde, New York, was operating a 2021 Can-Am Renegade 1000cc ATV. While riding the ATV northbound, Chambery lost control on a curve and hit the curb on the right which causes the vehicle to roll over in the roadway, ejecting Chambery.

Chambery was treated at the scene by Lewis County Search and Rescue and transported to the Lewis County General Hospital Emergency Room for treatment.

However, following an investigation, the Sheriff’s Office charged Chambery with Imprudent Speed and No Insurance.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Martinsburg Fire Department and Lewis County Search and Rescue.