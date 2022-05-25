ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was rescued last week as his vessel sank in Lake Ontario.

On May 20, while on patrol on Lake Ontario, the Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations Marine Unit was notified by the U.S. Coast Guard that a vessel was in distress and taking on water.

AMO agents were dispatched and when they arrived on the scene, the operator of the recreational boat was still on board. However, as agents moved closed, the boater jumped into Lake Ontario as the boat sunk.

Rescue operation for the boater began immediately and the man was pulled onto the AMO vessel by an AMO Marine Interdiction Agent and a U.S. Border Patrol agent. First aid efforts were provided as the man endured “harsh water” conditions.

The Lakeshore Fire Department out of Rochester then conducted a further medical evaluation and the man was transported back to shore.

Rochester Marine Unit Supervisory Air and Marine Interdiction Agent Joseph Saville commented on the teamwork of law enforcement during this incident.

“This is a great example of law enforcement and fire service partners working together to save a life,” Agent Saville said in a press release. “Lake Ontario can still be treacherous and deadly this time of the year with frigid temperatures that are hovering around 50 degrees.”

The U.S. Coast Guard was also on the scene and assumed control of the submerged vessel incident.

Additional assistance was provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Office of Emergency Communications and Fire Bureau, as well as the Hilton and Rochester Fire Departments.