ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man spent the night walking in the cold after being involved in a snowmobile accident in Forestport.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 53-year-old Eric Christiansen was operating a snowmobile when he got into an accident around 11 p.m. on March 4. The accident reportedly occurred on Corridor trial 7 which is a train track.

Christiansen attempted to get his snowmobile unstuck for several hours before giving up. He then began to walk the train tracks for several hours before coming across an occupied residence that took him in. The residence provided Christiansen care before Emergency Medical Services arrived.

Around 7:30 on March 5 Oneida County EMS received and then responded to the call for cold exposure on Hemlock Road. Christiansen signed off with EMS for any further medical treatment or transport.

The Sheriff’s Office Recreation Unit was tasked with investigating the accident. Although Christiansen was not able to give the exact location of the accident, deputies traveled the area on snowmobile and located the scene around 11 a.m. on March 5.

Deputies discovered that alcohol was a factor, the snowmobile was not legally registered, and that he was operating on a closed trail. As a result, Christiansen was ticketed for the registration and operating on property of another without permission.

The tickets are returnable to the Town of Forestport Court and a later date. Woodgate Fire Department along with a STaR Ambulance provided EMS.