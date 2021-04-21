Mandatory COVID-19 isolations increase by 30 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Tuesday, mandatory COVID-19 isolations increased by 30 due to new cases.

This was confirmed by Jefferson County Public Health in a daily COVID-19 update which also reported 35 new cases.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

96,464 total tests

6,389 positive results

2.3% positive, 14-day average

6,174 individuals recovered

201 individuals in mandatory quarantine

1 individuals in precautionary quarantine

123 individuals in mandatory isolation

7 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

1 assisted living cases

84 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.