(WWTI) — Driver’s across the country are making lifestyle changes as gas prices continue to soar.

AAA released new data on March 10, stating that many Americans have reached a “tipping point” in regards to gas prices as the national average has hit an all-time high.

This data said that 59% of Americans stated they would make changes to their driving habits or lifestyle when the cost of gas rose to $4 per gallon, with 80% saying they would opt to drive less.

AAA said that lifestyle changes ranged among age groups. Those in the 18 to 34-year-old age range said they are almost three times as likely as those 35 and over to consider carpooling.

Additionally, those 35 and over are more likely to favor combining trips and errands to reduce shopping or dining out.

However, AAA explained that lifestyle changes may have begun earlier in March. According to the agency, two-thirds of Americans felt that gas prices were too high when they hit $3.53 per gallon.

If the national average exceeded $5, three-quarters of Americans said they would need to adjust their lifestyle to offset the spike at the pump.

To conserve fuel, AAA offered the following tips to motorists across the United States:

Keep vehicles in top shape

Map routes before traveling

Avoid peak traffic times

Reduce highway speeds by 5 to 10 miles per hour to increase fuel economy

Use “fast pass” or express” toll lanes

Only use premium gas in vehicles that recommend it

As of March 10, the national average price for a gallon of gas was $4.32 and the New York average was $4.45. A full list of gas prices can be found on AAA’s website.