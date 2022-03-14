FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s officially maple syrup season in the North Country.

To celebrate the season for the iconic sweet New York product, Fort Drum is hosting its annual Maple Days.

This week-long event is returning to the area after a two-year hiatus and will be held at Fort Drum Natural Resource’s new LeRay sugarhouse and sugarbush near the LeRay Mansion on the military base.

According to Fort Drum Natural Resources, throughout the week, attendees can learn about the maple syrup-making process, visit the LeRay Mansion and enjoy nearby trails.

The sap started boiling for Maple Days at 10 a.m. on March 14. The event will be open to the public every day through Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The LeRay Mansion is located at 4701 LeRay Drive on Fort Drum.