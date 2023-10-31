CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The third annual Maple and Mistletoe Celebration returns to Croghan on Saturday, November 25. The village will transform into a winter wonderland, dedicated to promoting and supporting local small businesses in the village.

“We are excited to bring back this beloved tradition for the third year in a row, providing a platform for our local businesses to showcase their offerings and fostering a sense of community spirit during the holiday season,” Becky Knight, one of the event’s organizers

Santa Claus himself will be making an appearance on the holiday parade, featuring local floats and live music. It will roll out at noon from the Croghan Recreation Park through Main Street Croghan. Families and children can also enjoy a petting zoo, complete with a variety of friendly farm animals to pet and feed.

Unique and handmade holiday gifts and crafts can be purchased at the village-wide craft fair, with several locations throughout Main Street, showcasing the talent and creativity of local artisans and craftspeople.

There will also be an array of local food vendors offering a variety of treats and seasonal delights, everything from hot cocoa and warm cider to freshly baked goods and savory dishes will be available.

“We encourage everyone to join us in celebrating the magic of Christmas and supporting our small business owners.” Becky Knight

Admission is free, and all members of the North Country are invited. More information and updates are available with a complete list of vendors, food and activities on the Maple and Mistletoe Facebook page.