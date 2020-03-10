March 10: Today is National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

(WWTI) – March 10, 2020 marks the 14th annual observance of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. The day is dedicated to bringing awareness to the impact of HIV on women and girls.

According to the CDC, 1 in 9 women with HIV are unaware they have it. People who do not know they have HIV aren’t being treated and may unknowingly pass HIV to others.

Some sexually transmitted diseases, such as gonorrhea and syphilis, greatly increase the likelihood of getting or transmitting HIV.

Women who have been sexually abused may be more likely than women who have not to engage in sexual risk behaviors, like exchanging sex for drugs, having multiple sex partners or having sex without a condom.

To learn more about National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day and important facts regarding HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention, click here.

