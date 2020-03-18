March foster parenting info sessions postponed

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the Foster Parenting Informational Sessions originally scheduled for March 25 in Massena and March 26 in Canton have been postponed until further notice.

Fostering Futures of St. Lawrence County will reschedule the sessions at a later date.

More information is available by contacting Malissa Hale at 315-229-3503 or mhale@chjc.org.

