Marijuana still included on banned substances list for Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Despite the statewide legalization of marijuana, the substance remains restricted in some areas of the state.

The Fort Drum military installation located in Northern New York is included on this list. Soldiers and civilians, regardless of their status, are prohibited from bringing the drug onto the military base, and its use is criminalized for all uniformed personnel.

This is according to Article 112a of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. The article prohibits any Fort Drum soldier from using marijuana. It also prohibits soldiers from possessing, manufacturing, distributing, importing or exporting, or introducing the substance to an installation, vessel, vehicle or aircraft used by the armed forces

This rule also applies to the following substances:

Opium

Heroin

Cocaine

Amphetamine

Lysergic acid

Diethylamide

Methamphetamine

Phencyclidine

Barbituric acid and any compound or derivative of these substances.

Additionally, any substance not listed, but is listed on a schedule of controlled substances prescribed the President of the United States, as well as any substance listed in schedules I through V of section 202 of the Controlled Substance Act are also included in the rule.

If found to be involved in any of these actions, the article states that soldiers will be punished as directed by a court-martial.

Fort Drum also continues to provide resources for substance abuse. These can be found on the Fort Drum Army Substance Abuse Program website.