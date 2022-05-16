WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Mariners on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River are being warned of severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

In anticipation of these storms, the National Weather Service has issued a special marine warning from Mexico Bay, up to Cape Vincent through to Ogdensburg on the St. Lawrence River.

According to the NWS, around 2:30 p.m., a strong thunderstorm was located near Clayton and was moving northeast at 30 knots. This storm has the potential to bring wind gusts up to 40 knots on both the Lake and River.

Weather experts warned that this could damage small craft and frequent lightning has occurred with this storm. If caught on the open water, boaters are urged to stay below deck if possible and keep away from ungrounded metal objects.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have also been issued for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. These storms are currently bringing torrential rainfall, hail up to .75 inches and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

These severe weather conditions are expected to continue through at least 3:30 p.m. on May 16.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for more severe weather updates.