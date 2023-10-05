GENEVA, N.Y. (WWTI) – Mario Fratto is setting up a rematch with Congresswoman Claudia Tenney for New York’s 24th congressional district.

The Geneva native announced his plans on Wednesday, October 4 to try and unseat the incumbent Tenney. Fratto lost the Republican primary by nearly 4,500 votes in 2022.

Tenney won the primary with 53.7 percent of the vote while Fratto had 40 percent of all ballots cast. George Phillips recorded only six percent to finish a distant third.

Getting my message out to the entire district won’t be easy, but I’m determined to make sure Republicans from Lockport to Watertown and everywhere in between know that Claudia doesn’t represent our values but I will. Mario Fratto, candidate for congress in the NY 24th district

Fratto said in a statement that he will fight for term limits, traditional values, Second Amendment rights, fights against mandates and religious freedoms.

The GOP primary for the House seat would take place on June 25, 2024.

The current district includes all or parts of Cayuga, Wayne, Oswego County, Ontario, Jefferson, Livingston, Niagara, Genesee, Wyoming, Seneca, Yates, and Orleans counties.