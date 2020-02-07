Mark Wearne, remembered as “the epitome of nice”

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – On Monday, February 3, 2020, Mark Wearne was found on a rear sidewalk located near 359 Franklin St. in Watertown by police. His cause of death was determined to be a skull fracture as a result of blunt force trauma from falling from his stairs.

Justin Bellinger, a colleague and friend from the Paddock Club, had this to say about Mark.

“Mark was liked by everybody. It’s impossible to not like Mark, he was the epitome of nice.”

The team at the Paddock Club talked and told stories of Mark, remembering his love for music and ability to share that passion with everyone around him.

“Mark always played DJ. We’d shout request at him, sometimes he would honor them and other times he would play whatever, but, he was so into music and so good with music, that he could just sit there for an hour and play without a single request and we would love everything he put on,” Justin said.

Services are going to be held Monday at Cummings Funeral Home. After the service Mark’s family and friends will be going back to the Paddock Club for his Celebration of Life.

His family from the Paddock Club started a GoFundMe page to help support Mark’s family through this difficult time. To support and donate click here.

