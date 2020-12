Mark your calendars: Christmas shipping deadlines for carriers and major retailers

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The holidays are upon us so don’t miss your chance to ensure delivery of your favorite gifts by Christmas. Some standard deadlines are set to end this week.

According to a survey conducted by Offers.com, a majority of shoppers this year are either shipping gifts or considering shipping gifts. The website created a guide to ensure delivery by major holidays to help consumers plan ahead.

Included in the guide are United States mail carriers and major retailers.

Abercrombie and Fitch

Free shipping requirements: Offers vary for free shipping

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 4 (per a banner on Abercrombie’s homepage)

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 by 12 p.m. EST (next-day shipping for $22). However, Abercrombie has a disclaimer saying delays may be “beyond our control”

Amazon

Free shipping requirements: Free on orders over $25; free two-day or one-day for Prime

Free/Standard shipping deadline: TBA — Amazon will likely announce an official cutoff

Expedited shipping deadline: Same-day delivery on Dec. 24 for $12.99 for non Prime members; free for Prime members on orders over $35

American Girl

Free shipping requirements: $135+

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 13 for in-stock items

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 20 for in-stock items (expedited, fees apply).

Apple Store

Free shipping requirements: Free on most orders

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Shipping deadline varies by item.

Expedited shipping deadline: Shipping deadline varies by item. Expedited shipping fees vary based on weight.

AT&T

Free shipping requirements: Free standard on all orders

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 16

Expedited shipping deadline: Free expedited delivery on some orders; cost and timing varies by item and ZIP code

Banana Republic

Free shipping requirements: Over $50

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 16

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 before 3 p.m. EST (Priority shipping for $22)

Barnes and Noble

Free shipping requirements: Over $35

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 16 by 11:59 a.m. EST

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 a.m. by 11:59 EST for Expedited (additional fee)

Bass Pro Shops

Free shipping requirements: $50 or more

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 16

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 before 4 p.m. EST (Overnight Air Express for $25 above standard)

Bed Bath & Beyond

Free shipping requirements: Over $39

Free/Standard shipping deadline: See estimated delivery date at checkout. Delivery time frames are being extended due to COVID

Expedited shipping deadline: See estimating delivery date at checkout.

Belk

Free shipping requirements: Over $99 free standard

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 18

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 by 12 p.m. EST (Express overnight for $29.95 extra)

Best Buy

Free shipping requirements: Over $35

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Shipping estimate varies by item

Expedited shipping deadline: Shipping estimate varies by item

Bloomingdale’s

Free shipping requirements: Free standard on all orders through Dec. 18

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 17 by 5 p.m. Has warning on its site encouraging shoppers to place orders early

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 24 by 1 p.m. local time for same-day delivery ($20 on top of standard fee).

Brooks Brothers

Free shipping requirements: $100 or more

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 15 by noon ET for free standard

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 by noon ET for two-day

Cabela’s

Free shipping requirements: $50 or more

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 16

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 before 4 p.m. EST (Overnight Air Express for $25 above standard)

Cole Haan

Free shipping requirements: Free ground

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 13 by 1 p.m.

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 23.

Costco

Free shipping requirements: Select items

Free/Standard shipping deadline: See shipping estimate at checkout

Expedited shipping deadline: See shipping estimate at checkout

Crate and Barrel

Free shipping requirements: Select items ship free

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 10 at noon CST per a banner on Crate & Barrel’s site

Expedited shipping deadline: Not available, due to carrier limits (according to Crate & Barrel’s website).

Dell

Free shipping requirements: Free standard

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 22 by 2 p.m. ET

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 23 (express delivery for extra charge)

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Free shipping requirements: Over $49

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 16 (longer for large items)

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 for one-day express shipping (additional cost)

Dillard’s

Free shipping requirements: Over $150

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 16 before 12 p.m. CT

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 before 12 p.m. CT

Disney Store

Free shipping requirements: Over $75

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 10

Expedited shipping deadline: Not available

DSW

Free shipping requirements: $35+

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 14 at midnight ET, per the DSW homepage

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 14 at midnight ET.

Eddie Bauer

Free shipping requirements: $49 and over

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 15

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 23 by noon EST (Overnight, extra fees apply). Eddie Bauer is instructing shoppers to anticipate shipping delays

GameStop

Free shipping requirements: More than $35

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 11

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 24 (same-day delivery, fees apply)

Gap

Free shipping requirements: Over $50

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 15 before 3 p.m. ET

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 23 before 3 p.m. ET (Priority shipping, fees apply

H&M

Free shipping requirements: Over $40 (free standard)

Free/Standard shipping deadline: H&M has a message on its site stating that orders aren’t guaranteed to arrive by Christmas and will take up to 15 business days to arrive

Expedited shipping deadline: Not available

Harry & David

Free shipping requirements: Depends on promo

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 18

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 23 for Overnight (fees apply)

Hallmark

Free shipping requirements: $50 and over

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 12

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 19 for rush (fees apply)

Home Depot

Free shipping requirements: Over $45

Free/Standard shipping deadline: See shipping estimate at checkout

Expedited shipping deadline: See shipping estimate at checkout

JCPenney

Free shipping requirements: Over $75

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 17

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 23 (Express, fees depend on order total)

HP

Free shipping requirements: Free standard, all orders

Free/Standard shipping deadline: See shipping estimate at checkout. Items with ship-by dates of Dec. 16 or earlier arrive by Christmas

Expedited shipping deadline: See shipping estimate at checkout for expediting shipping options

Kohl’s

Free shipping requirements: Free standard over $75

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 11, per a banner on the retailer’s site

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 11

L.L.Bean

Free shipping requirements: $50 or more

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 19 by midnight EST . L.L. Bean is explicitly warning shoppers to expect delays

Expedited shipping deadline: Not available

Lowe’s

Free shipping requirements: $45 and over

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. EST

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. EST

Macy’s

Free shipping requirements: $25 and over

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 18 by 11:59 p.m. ET

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 24 by 10 a.m. local time (available in select areas)

Michaels

Free shipping requirements: $59 and over

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 13

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 18 for second-day; Dec. 24 for same-day. Fees apply.

Microsoft Store

Free shipping requirements: Free two- to three-day shipping

Free/Standard shipping deadline: See shipping estimate at checkout. Site has a warning that shipping may take longer this year.

Expedited shipping deadline: See shipping estimate at checkout. Site has a warning that shipping may take longer this year.

Modcloth

Free shipping requirements: Over $49

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 10

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec 21 (Express for extra fee)

Neiman Marcus

Free shipping requirements: Free standard

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 17 before noon CST

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 24 before noon CST (same-day delivery, $20 extra)

Nordstrom

Free shipping requirements: Free standard

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Varies by item. Look for items labeled “Arrives by Christmas Eve

“Expedited shipping deadline: Varies by item. Look for items labeled “Arrives by Christmas Eve.”

Office Depot & OfficeMax

Free shipping requirements: Free next-day on qualifying orders over $60; free three- to five-day delivery on other orders

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 18

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 23 by 5 p.m. (Next business day)

Old Navy

Free shipping requirements: Over $50

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Site has a warning to “order now” for Christmas Eve Delivery.

Expedited shipping deadline: Site has a warning to “order now” for Christmas Eve Delivery.

Overstock.com

Free shipping requirements: Free shipping on everything

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. MST

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. MST (Next-Day; additional fees apply)

Petco

Free shipping requirements: Over $35 for two-day shipping

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 18 at 12 p.m. PST

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 at 12 p.m. PST

PetSmart

Free shipping requirements: Over $49

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 21

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec 23 by noon EST (Next-Day, fees apply)

Pottery Barn

Free shipping requirements: Varies by promo

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 18 for standard

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 23 by 6 p.m. PT for next-day shipping (additional fees apply)

REI

Free shipping requirements: $50 and over gets free standard

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 17 by 11:59 p.m. PT

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 17 by 11:59 p.m. PT

Sam’s Club

Free shipping requirements: Select items

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 9 by noon local time for large orders; Dec. 16 at noon local time for standard orders

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 (Express, extra fees apply)

Samsung

Free shipping requirements: Free standard

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 18 for phones and accessories

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 23 (Express, fees apply)

Sephora

Free shipping requirements: Free one- to three-day for a limited time

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 17 at 6 a.m. PT

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 23 at 9 a.m. PT (guaranteed one-day, $16.95)

Shutterfly

Free shipping requirements: Varies by promoFree/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 15 by 11:59 p.m. PT

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 by 4 p.m. PT (Super-Rush delivery, fees apply)

Snapfish

Free shipping requirements: Varies by promo

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 11

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec.17 (rush shipping for extra fee)

Target

Free shipping requirements: Free two-day on orders $35+

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 21

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21

UGG

Free shipping requirements: Free standard

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 14 by 11:59 p.m. PST

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 23 by 11 a.m. PT (Next-business-day, fees apply)

Ulta

Free shipping requirements: Over $35

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 12 at 11:59 p.m. CT

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 19 (Premium, for extra $16.95)

Victoria’s Secret

Free shipping requirements: $100+

Free/Standard shipping deadline: No deadline announced. Banner on site reads “order now” for on-time Christmas delivery

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 23 for next-day (fees apply)

Walmart

Free shipping requirements: Over $35 for free two-day and free next day (eligible items)

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 19 for free 2-day shipping. Dec. 20 for standard

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 for next-day. For in-store pickup, order by Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. local time.

World Market

Free shipping requirements: Varies by promo

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 13 at 11:59 p.m. PST for ground (Dec. 9 for heavy items and rugs)

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 21 by 11:59 PST for overnight (additional charge)

Zappos

Free shipping requirements: Free standard

Free/Standard shipping deadline: Dec. 23 by 4 p.m. PST

Expedited shipping deadline: Dec. 23 by 4 p.m. PST

