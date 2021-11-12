Marra’s Home Healthcare acquired by KPH Healthcare Sevices, Inc.

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Marra’s Home Healthcare, which has served Northern New York for over 30 years, has been acquired by KPH Healthcare Services, Inc.

This acquisition was announced on November 10 by KPH as Marra’s owner John Marra is planning to retire. According to KPH, Marra was actively seeking a buyer for the business, but considered KPH a “natural fit.”

“All of us at Marra’s are very happy to join the KPH family,” Marra said in a press release. “Having been in business for such a long time, many of my employees have been with me for 10, 20, even 25 of those years! My people are like family to me, and above all else, I am confident that they’ll be treated right by KPH.”

For the immediate future, Marra’s Home Healthcare will continue to operate under Marra’s banner. This will occur while the two companies work on implementing a transition with minimal customer and employee disruptions.

“The timing is right for this acquisition, and we’re excited to welcome John and his employees to the KPH family. Our oldest division, Kinney Drugs, has been in the healthcare business for more than 118 years, but the past 20 months of the pandemic have really changed the landscape, especially for home health,” KPH President and CEO David Warner added. “While Kinney has always offered home health products, adding Marra’s deep expertise and experience in specialties such as respiratory therapy and sleep apnea will allow us to greatly expand our offerings at a time when people need it most.”

All Marra’s employees have also been offered contract extensions and John Marra is set to remain on staff during the transition.