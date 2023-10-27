LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lewis County residents have a new place to shop as Marshall’s Department Store opened on Thursday, October 26.

The store opened yesterday at 7395 Turin Rd S 500 in Lowville on Thursday. The chain said people will discover an amazing selection of high-quality, brand name and designer merchandise at prices that thrill across fashion, home, beauty and more.

The store chain is the same one that operates the TJ Maxx group of stores. Marshalls has over 1,000 American stores, including larger stores named Marshalls Mega Store, covering 49 states and Puerto Rico, and 61 stores in Canada.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.