MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Martinsburg Library is participating in the Great Giveback event from October 1 through the 21.

The library is seeking out donations for personal care items like deodorant, shampoo, body wash, tootbrushes and more. All donations will go to the Lewis County Food Pantry.

Martinsburg library will also be collecting pet food donations and other pet items to give to the Lewis County Humane Society.