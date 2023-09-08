WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Mary Chapin-Carpenter and Shawn Colvin will be bringing their fall tour to a pair of college towns in Upstate New York.

The singer-songwriters will be playing at the State Theater in Ithaca on Saturday, October 21 and SUNY Potsdam’s Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall Sunday, October 22 in Potsdam.

They will be performing material from their vast catalogues as well as some of their favorite songs, appearing on stage together as an intimate acoustic duo, swapping songs and sharing stories.

Anyone purchasing tickets for the Potsdam show can come into the Performing Arts Center Box Office from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday. Tickets can be purchased online at cpspotsdam.org/tickets or call 315-267-2277. For more information, about this event. email Ethan Hurst at hurstem206@potsdam.edu or the performing arts center at cps@potsdam.edu