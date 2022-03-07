WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has made masking optional.

According to Officials, JCC is now a mask-friendly campus, meaning that students and staff now have the option to wear face coverings on campus compared to masking being required.

Prior to the new masking policy, masks were required at JCC in indoor settings, including classrooms, study rooms and dining halls.

However, campus leaders said that they anticipated many students, faculty and staff will continue to wear masks based on individual levels.

JCC stated that it will continue to monitor positivity rates both on campus and in the surrounding community and make adjustments when necessary.

This new masking policy was effective as of March 2, 2022.