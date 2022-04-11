CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Masking rules have changed at SUNY Canton.

As of April 11, masks became optional in most on-campus locations at SUNY Canton. This included classrooms.

According to Campus leaders, these changes were made in response to local COVID-19 circumstances and after consulting with local public health authorities.

Masks will still be required in the SUNY Canton Davis Health Center and in the COVID testing space while testing is taking place.

Students and staff were also asked to continue to carry a mask at all times.

All are also permitted to ask others to mask, including faculty and staff in their officers or classrooms and students in their living or study spaces.

Disposable masks will remain available at kiosks around the SUNY Canton campus.