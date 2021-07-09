Masks at Indian River Central Schools ‘encouraged, but not required’

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Schools in the North Country are updating mask policies following new guidance from the Center from Disease Control and Prevention.

Indian River Central School District Superintendent Troy Decker issued a statement and new guidance on Friday regarding masking in schools.

In accordance with the CDC and New York State Department of Health, individuals are encouraged to wear masks, however, they are now not required at all times.

According to Decker, Indian River will implement the following guidelines starting Monday, July 12:

Students: Masking is encouraged, but not required inside or outside, regardless of vaccination status

Staff: Masking is encouraged, but not required for vaccinated adults when inside or outside. Unvaccinated adults are required to wear a mask while inside

However, additional restrictions will be implemented in transportation or busing situations. For both children and staff, those vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask. Those unvaccinated will be required to wear a mask.

Staff and students are also encouraged to share vaccination status with the school nurse or supervisors.

New updates only apply to summer school programs and is specific to mask usage.

Decker confirmed that all other related protocols such as screening and social distancing will remain in place.

He stated: “Information regarding Fall 2021 is anticipated to be forthcoming,” and “we all hope this is a sign of positive things in our future!”

This new guidance was released on Friday, July 9, 2021.