Masks no longer required at Fort Drum facilities for vaccinated individuals

Col. Jeffery Lucas receives the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 12 at the Occupational Health center in Guthrie Ambulatory Health Care Clinic from Sgt. Gregory Yacovou, a medic with 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI). Lucas joins several senior leaders to set the example at Fort Drum about the importance of getting vaccinated to fight the pandemic. Fort Drum Medical Activity personnel, health care workers and first responders were among the first community members on post to get vaccinated, in accordance with the Department of Defense phased vaccine distribution plan. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following new mask guidelines in recent weeks, Fort Drum officials have eased mandates for fully vaccinated individuals.

The 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Commander issued General Order 1H, which stated that fully vaccinated individuals, two weeks after an individual have recieved the final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, are no longer required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors at all Fort Drum facilities.

However, masks will still be required at the School Age Center, child development centers, food preparation and dissemination areas, medical and dental facilities and COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Additionally, while off post, all DoD personnel are required to comply with CDC and New York State guidelines regarding areas where masks are mandated.

Those individuals at Fort Drum who remain unvaccinated are also required to wear masks indoors in accordance with previous DoD and Fort Drum mask guidance.

Fort Drum officials confirmed that unvaccinated service members are required to wear a mask indoors while working in their unit area, work area facilities or other public areas where social distancing is not feasible.

The 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum continues to enforce the local travel area for unvaccinated service members. This travel area is defined as New York State and its five contiguous states; New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont. This excludes the areas listed in Appendix A which was updated on March 16, 2021.

All Fort Drum service members continue to be restricted from traveling to Nassau County, New York City and Suffolk County in New York, Hampden County and Suffolk County in Massachusetts, Essex County in New Jersey and Allegheny County and Philadelphia County in Pennsylvania and Canada.

Fort Drum also continues to prohibit all guests other than at the Magrath Pool. No guests younger 17 are currently allowed on post.

These guidelines were released by the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum on May 17, 2021.