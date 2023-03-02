FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum Medical Activity has lifted masking requirements.

As of March 1, face masks were no longer required in all Fort Drum MEDDAC Facilities, according to a post on Fort Drum Medical Acivity’s social media. This applies to all Fort Drum Medical Activity clinics or facilities.

These changes were made following guidance and due to lower community COVID-19 transmission levels, Fort Drum MEDDAC said.

However, MEDDAC said that patients and visitors should continue to wear masks under the following circumstances:

Have a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 or any other respiratory infection

Reside in a unit or area of the facility experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak

Have otherwise had source control recommended by public health authorities

Patients and visitors can still wear masks based on personal beliefs or risk factors. Medical face masks will remain available at each facility’s entrance.

Fort Drum MEDDAC also added that masking mandates or requirements are subject to change due to community COVID-19 levels or adjusted policies from the Defense Health Agency and the Department of Defense.