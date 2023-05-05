WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Masking regulations have changed throughout the Samaritan Health system.

Beginning May 5, masking is optional at the majority of Samaritan Health facilities for all staff, patients and visitors under certain criteria, according to a press release from Samaritan.

This decision was made as community transmission levels remain moderated in Jefferson County, COVID hospitalizations and infection rates have declined as well as lower flu rates, Samaritan said.

However, Samaritan will enforce some exceptions to this change for all staff, patients, residents and visitors. Masks will still be required in the emergency department, the Walker Center for Cancer Care and the Samaritan Keep Home and Summit Village.

Patients, visitors and healthcare personnel will be required to follow specific masking practices per unit or department.

Any patient who has signs or symptoms of a respiratory illness or COVID-19 will be asked to wear a facemask. Visitors who do not feel fell or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 are encouraged to stay home.

Samaritan also said that if there is an uptick in COVID and flu infections or hospitalizations, making regulations could be reinstated.

Full masking regulations can be found on Samaritan’s website.