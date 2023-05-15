ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Masking is now optional at another North Country hospital.

Effective May 9, masks become optional for River Hospital patients and visitors, according to a statement on River Hospital’s website.

This decision was made based on community transmission levels, COVID hospitalizations, declining infection rates and lower influenza rates, River Hospital said.

However, River Hospital stated that patients who have symptoms of a respiratory illness, such as coughing, sneezing or a runny nose, will be encouraged to wear a mask.

More information on the Hospital’s COVID-19 protocols can be found online.