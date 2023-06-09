WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Masking changes have been made at Samaritan Health’s summit village.
Beginning June 5, Samaritan Summit Village become a mask-optional facility, according to a press release from Samaritan Health. This applies to all staff, residents and visitors.
However, Samaritan will require staff to wear masks in the following circumstances:
- If they have respiratory symptoms or exposure
- During influenza season if they are not vaccinated
- Those caring for residents with respiratory symptoms
Masking will again be required for everyone if local or country COVID-19 hospital admission levels are medium or high or a respiratory outbreak occurs.
Samaritan Keep Home will continue to require masks due to current COVID cases in various units.