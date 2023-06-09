WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Masking changes have been made at Samaritan Health’s summit village.

Beginning June 5, Samaritan Summit Village become a mask-optional facility, according to a press release from Samaritan Health. This applies to all staff, residents and visitors.

However, Samaritan will require staff to wear masks in the following circumstances:

If they have respiratory symptoms or exposure

During influenza season if they are not vaccinated

Those caring for residents with respiratory symptoms

Masking will again be required for everyone if local or country COVID-19 hospital admission levels are medium or high or a respiratory outbreak occurs.

Samaritan Keep Home will continue to require masks due to current COVID cases in various units.