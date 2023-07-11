WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health has updated its masking policy.

Beginning July 11, Samaritan Health confirmed in a press release that all departments will be mask-optional for all staff, patients and visitors under certain criteria.

This change specifically changed masking rules in the emergency department and Walker Center for Cancer Care.

The decision was made after closely watching COVID-19 transmission levels and other respiratory illnesses, declining COVID-19 hospitalization and infection rates, and declining influenza and other illness rates, according to the press release.

However, masks will still be required in the emergency department and Walker Center if a patient or visitor arrives with respiratory symptoms or a fever.

Samaritan also said that the health system could still require any patient in any area who has signs or symptoms of respiratory illness or COVID-19 to wear masks.

Additionally, if there is an uptick in COVID-19 or respiratory illnesses in the region, Samaritan said masks could be mandated again.

Read the full masking policy on Samartian’s website.