Masks required at Fort Drum’s 2021 Mountainfest

Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division (LI) celebrate competitive excellence by participating in a variety of activities during the annual Mountain Fest Aug. 30, 2021, on Fort Drum, N.Y. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Laura Hardin)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Those who attend Mountainfest this year on the Fort Drum installation will be required to wear a mask.

The 10th Mountain Division and the United States Army Garrison Fort Drum are currently entering the second day of its annual Mountainfest celebration. This four-day event began on Monday, August 29 and honors the contributions of 10th Mountain Division soldiers, military families and community involvement.

Mountainfest kicked off on Monday with recreational activities and will continue through September 2. Continuing on August 31, members of the Fort Drum community will gather for the Mountain Remembrance Ceremony. This ceremony will honor the sacrifices that 10th Mountain Division Soldiers have made in worldwide operations.

Then on September 1, all soldiers, family members and North Country residents are invited to the installation for an awards ceremony, live military demonstration and a Salute to the Nation ceremony. This will be followed by a Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert and fireworks at Division Hill.

Country Music Artist Randy Houser is set to headline at this year’s Salute to the Troops concert which will begin at 6 p.m. Past Mountainfest concerts have featured country recording artists Craig Morgan, Chris Cagle and Kip Moore.

Those who attends all events on September 1 will be required to wear masks and social distance. Below is a video provided by Fort Drum which includes 10th Mountain Division Commander Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle and Command Sgt. Maj. Mario O. Terenas who discuss COVID-19 requirements for the event.

Fort Drum will open at 12 p.m. on September 1. Activates will begin at 1 p.m., with the Salute to the Nation starting at 4 p.m. In preparation for the event, the Bomporto Bridge will be closed for all traffic beginning at 5:30 a.m. to midnight on September 1.