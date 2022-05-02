AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is preparing for its upcoming Tribal Caucus.

This is set to take place on Saturday, May 7 at the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Administration Building. The caucus will include nominations for Traffic Court Judge #1, Chief Judge, Tribal Sub-Chief and Tribal Chief.

Nomination start times are listed below:

Traffic Court Judge #1- 10 a.m.

Chief Judge- 10:20 a.m.

Tribal Sub-Chief: 10:40 a.m.

Tribal Chief: 11 a.m.

Additionally, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Election Board will require all attendees to wear masks at the 2022 Tribal Caucus. Masks will also be provided at the door.

A list of nominees will be posted after the Caucus has ended.