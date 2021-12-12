WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Anyone who attends the Watertown Wolves games is now required to wear a mask.

The decision comes after Chairman Scott A. Gray declared a State of Emergency in Jefferson County on December 8 at a Community Briefing on Public Health and Health Care. The announcement came after COVID-19 cases continued to rise throughout the region.

On December 9 the Watertown Wolves posted on their Facebook notifying fans that face masks will be required to enter all games, regardless of vaccination status.