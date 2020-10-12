Massena ALCOA Property to be delisted from Superfund registry, public comments accepted through November 6

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) –The ALCOA Massena Superfund site is in the process of being delisted.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation is proposing to delist the ALCOA Property on Dennison Road in Massena from the State Registry of Inactive Hazardous Waste Disposal Sites. The DEC stated that the site no longer presents a threat to public health or the environment.

According to the DEC, that reasons for delisting the site from the registry include:

Remedial action including excavation of 62 thousand cubic yards of waste and contaminated soil and the removal of approximately 7,000 drums

Groundwater contamination standards met

The site subject to ALCOA site-wide deed restriction; restricting the site for industrial use.

However, the DEC is currently accepting public comments before the decision of the delisting is finalized. The DEC stated that comments will be accepted through November 6. Additionally, if no additional information during the public comment period is submitted to change the proposal, the site will be delisted on or after December 6, 2020.

