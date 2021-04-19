Massena Border Patrol: ‘Port runners face severe consequences’

Signs Hang on the entrance way to Canada via the Rainbow Bridge, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Niagara Falls N.Y., President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to close the U.S Canada border to non-Essential travel in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but trade will not be affected. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — United States Customs and Border Protection is warning port runners of serious consequences.

Specifically CBP is warning border crossers that they face severe consequences for “port running,” or departing the Port of Entry in Massena, before officers can conclude traveler inspections. According to CBP, this warning stems from a recent increase in travelers who have either prematurely departed or who have failed to report for inspection at the Massena Port of Entry.

“Every effort has been made to deter travelers from evading the inspection process and keeping the border secure. Our mission and the safety of officers and community members is paramount.” said CBP Massena Port Director Robert Dwyer. “There are civil penalties and possible federal prosecution to those who commit the violation.”

Penalties are listed in 19 USC 1433 and 19 USC 1581, which can include a $5,000 fine, seizure of vehicle or forfeiture for the first violation and a $10,000 penalty for each subsequent violation.

Additionally, violators who are criminally prosecuted may face fines up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of post-imprisonment supervised release.

CBP also reported that to combat port running, the Massena Port of Entry has implemented new security enhancements. This includes traffic barricades to slow travelers and deter them from leaving without authorization.

This alert was released by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol on April 16, 2021.