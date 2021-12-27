MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A car crash in Massena killed a teen this past Saturday.

New York State Police confirmed that on December 25 at approximately 11:18 a.m., Troopers were called to 382 State Highway 37C in Massena for reports of a two-car fatal crash.

Upon arrival at the scene, and following a preliminary investigation, NYSP determined that a Hyundai driven by 18-year-old Thomas M. McGregor, III, was going north on State Highway 37C when he lost control.

McGregregor’s vehicle then entered the southbound lane and collided when Andrew B. Gray, age 29 of Brasher Falls, and his passenger Valerie, A. Harris, age 62, of Fort Covington.

Following the crash, McGregor and Harris were taken to Massena Memorial Hospital. McGregor died at the hospital/ Harris was treated for minor injuries and released.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined and is still under investigation by New York State Police.