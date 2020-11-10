Massena Central School District middle school pivots to remote instruction following COVID-19 exposure

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Massena Central School District has provided an update following a positive COVID-19 among their staff.

Massena’s J. William Leary Junior High School will officially switch to online learning following a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus. According to the District, following contact tracing, there were a “greater number of staff contacts than originally identified,” which are now under quarantine.

MCSD stated that the Junior High School will switch to remote instruction on November 10 and remain virtual through November 20, 2020.

The District stated “we will continue to monitor local cases and make decisions on school closures based on the facts of each case and in collaboration with Public Health as we did with Madison Elementary last week and the Junior High this week. We will also encourage people to follow the safety protocols of staying home when sick, wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and washing hands frequently.”

As of November 9, 2020, the Massena Central School District has confirmed 14 positive cases of COVID-19. Nine of these are among students, and five of these are among teachers and staff.

