Massena Central School District staff member tests positive for coronavirus

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Massena Central School District has provided an update regarding the coronavirus within the community.

The Massena Central School District announced on October 29, 2020 that a staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The District confirmed that the staff member works at J. William Leary Junior High School.

Following direction from St. Lawrence County Public Health, some additional staff members from the District are being required to quarantine. No students were confirmed to have been exposed.

This is the third staff member to have tested positive for the coronavirus within the Massena Central School District, bringing the overall total COVID-19 cases to ten.

