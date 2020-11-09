Massena Central School District transportation department and junior high employee test positive for COVID-19

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Massena Central School District is providing the community with an update regarding the coronavirus.

Massena Central School District announced on November 8, 2020, that two individuals in the District community have tested positive for the coronavirus. This includes an employee at the transportation department and an employee at J. William High School Junior High School.

Following this announcement, the District has confirmed that they will remain open as both had limited contact with other individuals.

According to the District Superintendent Pat Brady, MCSD is working with St. Lawrence County Department of Public Health to perform contact tracing.

The positive COVID-19 test reported on November 8 marks the 15 case of coronavirus within the Massena Central School District. Previously, nine students and four staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

